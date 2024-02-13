Not Vying For PM Office,’ Says Bilawal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2024 | 05:35 PM
The PPP chairman says they will not seek ministries or any position in the cabinet, wishing that he wants to see his father as the president as he has the ability to overcome the crises-hit situation.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari clarified his stance, saying that he is not vying for the position of Prime Minister in the given post-election situation.
“I cannot nominate myself for the Prime Minister's office as the PPP lacks a majority,” said Bilawal while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday. Senior PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani, Nayyar Bukhari and other senior leaders were also present there.
He also made it clear that the PPP would not seek ministries or any post in the cabinet but he said they would vote the PML-N candidate if they form the government.
He regretted that the PTI’s announcement that they would not hold any talks with the PPP was not democratic.
He said that the mix mandate was given to all the political parties by the public was meant for joint working in the governments. However, he expressed wish that Asif Ali Zardari should become the president as he is only leader who can control the crises-hit situation.
The PTI highlighted that the recent announcement by the PTI indicates their inability to form a government under the current circumstances.
While emphasizing that the PPP has no interest in Federal governance, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned their willingness to support the PML-N's candidate for Prime Minister if they manage to form a government.
In addition to political dynamics, Bilawal addressed pressing issues such as climate change confronting Pakistan. He outlined plans to establish a committee aimed at fostering dialogue with other political entities to ensure political stability.
Bilawal underscored the detrimental effects of ongoing political crises on the nation, expressing concerns about potential losses. He reiterated the need for collective action among political parties to address electoral deficiencies, including allegations of rigging.
Highlighting the possibility of re-election in accordance with the law if government formation attempts fail, Bilawal urged all parties to collaborate in identifying and rectifying shortcomings observed during the electoral process.
