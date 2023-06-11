UrduPoint.com

Notorious Dacoit Killed During Encounter With Police

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A notorious dacoit was killed with the firing of his own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police at 28-Mor area in the premises of City Mian Channu police station on Saturday early morning.

According to police sources, a notorious dacoit Muhammad Usman s/o Shahbaz resident of Jatiyala Town Mian Channu was in police custody in a murder of a student Husnain who was shot dead for putting resistance in a robbery bid about three months ago. The police was taking him to Village 128/15-L for recovery of the weapon used in the murder case.

All of a sudden, five to six criminals started firing on the police party to get their fellow released from police custody. The police also retaliated in self-defence in which the arrested accused was killed by the firing of his own accomplices, however, the criminals managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the crops.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq appreciated the police team and directed officers concerned to arrest the criminals involved in attacking the police party at the earliest.

