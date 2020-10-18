UrduPoint.com
Notorious PO Involved In 22 Heinous Crimes Apprehended

Sun 18th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :A special police team arrested a notorious proclaimed offender (PO) wanted to police in different cases of terrorism and dacoity attack on police party and attempt to murder cases here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police South Punjab Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal,district police launched a crackdown against proclaimed offenders and criminals across the district. Police team arrested a notorious criminal wanted to police in eight cases of terrorism,17 cases of murder,attempt to murder and attack on police teams at different police stations of the district Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The arrested criminal was also a member of notorious Shabir Ladi dacoit gang which was also involved in heinous crime across the region.

AIG South Punjab Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer (RPO) DG Khan Muhammad Faisal Rana and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal appreciated the police team and announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes for the police team. The senior officers directed police to continue crackdown against proclaimed offenders and criminals without any discrimination.

