UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NSA's No Interaction Planned With Indian Counterpart In SCO's Meeting In Dushanbe

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

NSA's no interaction planned with Indian counterpart in SCO's meeting in Dushanbe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :National Security Advisor, Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf has left to Dushanbe on Sunday to participate in the 16th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states being held on 22-23 June 2021.

During the visit, the National Security Advisor (NSA) will participate in the joint session of the National Security Advisors of the member states and also sign the Protocol of the Sixteenth Meeting of the Security Council Secretaries, official source in the National Security Division told APP.

The office of the NSA has confirmed that Dr. Yusuf will not meet his Indian counterpart who will also be attending the SCO summit.

Last year, the meeting was held virtually in which India had walked out on Dr. Yusuf's refusal to remove Pakistan's political map from his background.

During the visit, Dr. Yusuf may also meet with his counterparts from Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and China to discuss matters of mutual interest.

It may be remembered that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already reiterated that Pakistan's stance that there will be no dialogue with India till it revisits its illegal and unilateral action of August 5.

There is speculation that the Afghan NSA, Hamdullah Mohib will also be in Dushanbe as Afghanistan is an Observer of SCO, the official said.

"Mohib who has recently made multiple baseless accusations against Pakistan. Pakistan has responded formally, accusing him of undermining progress towards peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan has reportedly stopped engaging with him," he told.

It is therefore not surprising that no meeting is expected between the Pakistani and Afghan NSAs in Dushanbe either, the official underlined.

The upcoming SCO meeting is especially important as Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Dushanbe for the SCO Heads of State Council meeting later this year.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon already visited Pakistan on 2-3 June 2021 and met with President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It may be mentioned here that established on 15 June 2001, this year was also the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the SCO. China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, the republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan are the founding members of the organization. Pakistan joined SCO in 2017.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia China Visit Progress Dushanbe Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan May June August Sunday 2017 Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

18 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed signs decision establishing &#03 ..

1 hour ago

Dubai records 4,429 real estate transactions worth ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

3 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.