NTDC replaces 160-MVA auto-transformer with 250-MVA at Daharki

The Project Delivery (South) team of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully augmented/replaced a 160-MVA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Project Delivery (South) team of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully augmented/replaced a 160-MVA, 220 kV/132 kV auto-transformer with 250-MVA rating (make TBEA China) at 220 kV NTDC Grid Station Daharki.

According to the NTDC spokesman here on Wednesday, the project was part of Power Transmission Capacity Enhancement Programme (PTCEP) to improve the capacity of NTDC transmission network and voltage profile of the region concerned. This work has been completed under National Transmission Modernization Project (NTMP-I), funded by the World Bank. The completion of this component of the NTMP-I would benefit the domestic, agricultural and industrial consumers of SEPCO (Sukkar) and MEPCO (Multan) regions.

He added that this augmentation of auto-transformer would improve the loading capacity of 220 kV Grid Station Daharki and provide relief to the areas of Sukkur, Ghotki, Kandhkot, Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan. The enhanced capacity of grid station Daharki would also ensure smooth power supply to these areas during the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the company's Managing Director Engineer Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the respective team for successful completion of this project before Ramadan.