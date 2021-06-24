Nuclear power competitive, economical: clean energy source: Experts

The experts on Thursday said Nuclear Power was a competitive, economical, reliable and clean energy source due its less operational cost and reduced impact on environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The experts on Thursday said Nuclear Power was a competitive, economical, reliable and clean energy source due its less operational cost and reduced impact on environment.

Director of the Centre for Nuclear Policy and Technology, South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University Hameed Akbar, stated that energy planners started to accord a much greater role to nuclear power.

While speaking at the Webinar organised by SASSI on "Success Story of Civilian Nuclear Power in Pakistan", he said it was due to their quest for suitable substitutes to burning oil and to assure a more diversified energy supply for the world, said a news release.

Ex-Member (P) of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Zia Siddiqui stated that Nuclear power was an essential component of the energy mix as the best source for reliable energy generation because it provided the lowest operational cost. "Future needs carbon free energy to restrict global warming and nuclear energy is promising in this context. Since nuclear energy avoids concerns about environmental daily, seasonal variation, location and energy security," he added.

The Medium Term Development Framework (MTDF) fixed a target of 8,800 MW installed capacity for nuclear energy in 2030, but only 3500 MW was already committed up to K-3 and another 100 MW could be committed through C-5.

He said last year our nuclear program was able to contribute 7 percent of all the electricity generated in Pakistan from only 3.8 percent of installed capacity. By the end of 2021, PAEC have six nuclear power plants operating and clearly our nuclear program is moving from a small scale to a significant size.

Pakistan Nuclear Power Plants (NPP's) were well equipped for emergency preparedness, while disinformation cause panic in public emergency situation, he added.

"Safety of NPP is Primary responsibility of PAEC. The government provide number of support to PAEC e.g. approval of financial basis, disaster management, licensing of NP installation, approval of Tariff etc," he told.

Former member (P) of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Yusuf Raza said Director General of IAEA gave a very elaborative message about a robust, normative safety framework of nuclear power plant.

"Nuclear power plant do not emit greenhouse gasses which are responsible for climate change thus make it a cleanest source of energy. If we compare the operational cost of nuclear energy it is far less than any other renewable energy resource," he underlined.

The propaganda that revolves around the nuclear radiation safety and health concerns, the death toll caused by energy produced from coal was higher than that of nuclear thus negating the propaganda. The total cost for 60 years of Pakistan of energy generated from oil is 5311, LNG 3331, coal is 2758 while of nuclear is 1213 rupees in billion which makes it a cheaper energy.

In view of increasing electricity demand indigenous resource imitation, Pakistan needs to exercise options of making larger use of nuclear energy.

Dr. Javaid Khurshid, Senior Research fellow Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS) said global warming has increased due to Earth's average surface temperature due to effect of greenhouse gasses.

The climate change is evident by the ocean acidification, arctic ice become thinner, changes in animal breeding cycle and storm frequency. Human have contributed significantly in climate change and out of all the anthropogenic activities, energy sector has contributed up to 26 percent. It is beneficial, responsible and sustainable as more nuclear power plant will be vital to protect wildlife and address climate change.

PAEC NP Corporate Management consultant Muhammad Attique said the course contents were reviewed and revised periodically with expected changes, feedback was taken for improvement.

The Director General and Chairperson South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) Dr. Maria Sultan concluded the webinar by stating that moot was organized to celebrate the inauguration of K-2 Nuclear Power Plant which was connected to grid in March, 2021.

Pakistan has the structure to maintain such a program and necessary safety protocol to operate the nuclear power plant. More efforts must be made by the Government of Pakistan to invest and support Pakistan Nuclear Energy Program, required that may be allocated so that Pakistan has energy Sufficient and environment Visible, she said.