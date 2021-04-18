Number of corona patient continue in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The third wave of corona infection continues as numbers of corona patients were admitted in big hospitals of metropolis on Sunday.

According to spokesperson of health department, a total of 402 patents have been admitted in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) with 34 being treated at ICU.

485 beds have been allocated for corona patients in the hospital.

Similarly, as many as 148 patients have been admitted at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) out of which 28 patients are on ventilators. 178 beds have been served for COVID-19 patients in hospital.

In Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), 148 patients are being treated, 28 are on ventilator while 178 beds have been allotted for Corona patients at HMC.