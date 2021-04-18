UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Corona Patient Continue In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Number of corona patient continue in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The third wave of corona infection continues as numbers of corona patients were admitted in big hospitals of metropolis on Sunday.

According to spokesperson of health department, a total of 402 patents have been admitted in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) with 34 being treated at ICU.

485 beds have been allocated for corona patients in the hospital.

Similarly, as many as 148 patients have been admitted at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) out of which 28 patients are on ventilators. 178 beds have been served for COVID-19 patients in hospital.

In Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), 148 patients are being treated, 28 are on ventilator while 178 beds have been allotted for Corona patients at HMC.

Related Topics

Reading Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

51 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 140.18 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

12 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Cons ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.