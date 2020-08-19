UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUST Honours Its Philanthropic Partners

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:42 PM

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Wenesday organized the annual donor appreciation event with a view to recognize the philanthropic contributions of its partners in the realms of student support, capacity enhancement and infrastructural development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ):The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Wenesday organized the annual donor appreciation event with a view to recognize the philanthropic contributions of its partners in the realms of student support, capacity enhancement and infrastructural development.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held virtually and was attended by NUST's esteemed partners from across the globe.

The welcome address by Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, was followed by a detailed presentation by Director NUST University Advancement Office (UAO), highlighting NUST's academic and research ecosystem, and the impact it has created with the continuing support of the university's partnering individuals and organizations.

Najeeb Ghauri, a NUST Trust Fund Trustee and business veteran from the USA; Toaha Qureshi, OBE and Raheel Nawaz, Trustees NUST Trust Foundation UK; Dr Asad Roomi, President Doctors Group, KSA; and many other esteemed partners shared their thoughts, and praised the nation-building efforts of NUST.

Notable attendees included Reem Bin Karam, Director- NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, Sharjah, CEOs of multinational and national organisations, dignitaries, Presidents of the Business Chambers, alumni, and programme beneficiaries.

Through its initiatives like NUST Endowment for Educational Development (NEED), NUST has been creating discernible positive impact on the society by enabling the brightest minds of the country to receive world-class education irrespective of their financial limitations.

As many as 61 percent students at NUST hail from middle or lower middle income social strata, and need some kind of support to realise their educational aspirations.

Over the last four years, NUST has expanded the support network through collaborations with independent philanthropists and organisation's corporate social responsibility portfolio, and has collaborated on various development endeavours with the help of 769 cause partners from 12 countries.

The participants vowed not only to continue with their current support, but also to take it to a greater number of deserving students across the length and breadth of the country. They also appreciated NUST for managing the initiative efficiently and transparently.

Related Topics

Technology Business Education Student Sharjah Hail Women National University Event From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia says no Israel deal without Palestini ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 19 Aug 2 ..

3 minutes ago

CCECC team visits Nullah Lai for Rawalpindi-Islama ..

3 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership keen to protect health of count ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

1 hour ago

Ombudsman directs CDNS to facilitate senior citize ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.