NUST Hosts Green And Low Carbon Summit
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 07:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), in partnership with COMSTECH and the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), China, successfully hosted the “NUST – SIEF Green and Low Carbon Summit” here at its main campus.
The high-profile summit convened Chinese and Pakistani experts, researchers, and entrepreneurs, reinforcing mutual commitments to a sustainable and low-carbon future.
Welcoming the participants, Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation at NUST, highlighted the university’s robust research and innovation ecosystem.
He stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in green innovation, clean technologies, and low-carbon economic growth, citing ongoing collaborations with Chinese academia and industry as prime examples.
The summit featured insightful keynote addresses by distinguished Chinese scholars.
Professor Dr Huanzheng Du spoke on “Catalyst for Economic Growth,” underlining the transformative role of green technologies in reshaping global economies.
Academician Xiong Jian presented cutting-edge advancements in "Net-Zero" carbon building technologies, showcasing future-oriented energy supply systems.
In addition, Dr Chen Yang discussed the evolution of the circular economy and the pivotal role of research-led innovation in industrial development.
Dr Jin Jianhai elaborated on green transformation models tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises, promoting scalable and sustainable economic growth.
A dynamic panel discussion brought together advisors, industrialists, and academic leaders from both nations, exploring pathways to enhance bilateral cooperation in clean energy and sustainable industrial practices.
The summit concluded with a guided tour of the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) and the School of Interdisciplinary Engineering & Sciences (SINES) at NUST.
Delegates explored state-of-the-art research labs, cleantech exhibits, and startups dedicated to green innovation. The visitors expressed strong interest in fostering long-term collaborations.
