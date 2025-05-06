Open Menu

National Women's T20 Tourney Kicks Off Tomorrow

Published May 06, 2025

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The National Women’s T20 Tournament will begin on Wednesday (tomorrow) in the metropolis.

The 18-day tournament will see five teams including Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars and Strikers, competing against one another with each team playing eight matches with a total of 22 matches slated to take place till 24 May.

The T20 matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium and Oval Ground, with first ball of each match to be bowled at 3pm.

The opening day will see Strikers competing against National Women’s One-Day Champions Stars at the National Bank Stadium, while Conquerors will take on Invincibles at the Oval Ground.

The teams finishing second and third on the points table will face off in a Qualifier on 22 May, with the winner advancing to meet the top-ranked team in the final on 24 May at the National Bank Stadium.

A total of 80 cricketers will participate in the tournament, which carries a prize pool of over three million rupees. The champions will receive Rs1.5 million, while the runners-up will take home Rs1 million.

Pakistan national team captain Fatima Sana will lead Conquerors, while opening batter Gull Feroza will captain Strikers.

Muneeba Ali, the only Pakistan woman batter to score a T20I century will lead Invincibles, while all-rounder Rameen Shamim will lead Challengers. Sidra Amin, who was Pakistan’s top run-getter in the recently concluded ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, will lead Stars.

