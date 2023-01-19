UrduPoint.com

NUST Military College Of Signals Awards Degrees To 348 Graduates

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 05:34 PM

NUST Military College of Signals awards degrees to 348 graduates

As many as 348 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees were conferred at the 29th Convocation of NUST Military College of Signals (MCS)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):As many as 348 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees were conferred at the 29th Convocation of NUST Military College of Signals (MCS).

Lt Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider, HI (M), Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E), graced the occasion as chief guest.

In his convocation address, he congratulated graduating students on their outstanding achievements and acknowledged the meritorious services of faculty and parents in enabling the graduates to achieve their long-cherished goals.

He also lauded NUST for maintaining an upward trajectory amongst the world's most prestigious Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), which speaks volumes of its academic and research excellence. He urged young graduates to continue working hard and fulfill their obligations towards the nation and humanity.

Addressing the audience, Rector NUST Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari extended his heartiest felicitations to graduates, particularly distinction holders, for having successfully passed through one of the most rigorous and comprehensive knowledge ecosystems.

Congratulating the parents, he said that their efforts and sacrifices could never be justifiably reciprocated by their children no matter what.

The Rector also paid glowing tribute to the faculty for their dedication and for playing an immeasurable role in the all-around grooming of the graduates.

He was all-praise for MCS that, as a pioneer institution of NUST, has been maintaining a rich legacy of producing professional engineers, who are culturally enlightened and productive citizens of Pakistan.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant MCS Brig Omer Khalid gave an overview of the College's academic and research achievements over the last year. Undergraduate degrees were awarded to 226 graduates in the disciplines of Electrical and Software Engineering, while, postgraduate degrees were conferred on 122 students in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering and Information Security.

Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar, HI (M), Inspector General C&IT, Major Gen Muhammad Ali Khan, HI (M), Signal Officer in Chief, faculty members, educationists and a large number of students and their parents attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Young Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Pakistan women cricket team reaches Sydney to play ..

Pakistan women cricket team reaches Sydney to play third ODI against Australia

10 minutes ago
 Administration provides standard sports facilities ..

Administration provides standard sports facilities to youth: DC Khairpur

2 minutes ago
 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts KP

5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts KP

2 minutes ago
 France gripped by strikes over Macron's pension re ..

France gripped by strikes over Macron's pension reform plan

2 minutes ago
 Famous film actor Sudhir remembered

Famous film actor Sudhir remembered

3 minutes ago
 Meeting regarding establishing cattle markets in B ..

Meeting regarding establishing cattle markets in Bahawalpur held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.