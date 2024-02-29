NUST to arrange mega event `Women in Climate Action-Celebrating Resilience’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in collaboration with GIZ Pakistan, Gender Intersectionality and Climate Change (GICC) is arranging a mega event titled "Women in Climate Action - Celebrating Resilience" on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 08

This empowering event will be organized at a local hotel to recognize and applaud the significant contributions of women in climate action, emphasizing their leadership, innovation, and impact on creating sustainable and climate-resilient communities.

The researchers, climate heroes, academia, and individuals from the development sector have been called to participate in the event featuring panel discussions, success stories, stalls showcasing women-led initiatives, and art and photo exhibitions.

According to an official of NUST, the event would feature an insightful panel discussion, a successful storytelling session, an articles writing competition, and an art and photo exhibition in addition to project and product exhibits.

The insightful panel discussion will be aimed at providing a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted challenges and opportunities women face within the realm of climate action.

The success storytelling session will highlight the women doing notable work in climate action and give them a platform to narrate their stories and experiences and the hardships they have faced in their tremendous efforts.

The art and photo exhibition will feature captivating visuals of women from various backgrounds, cultures, and professions, the display will highlight the collective power they harness in addressing climate challenges.

The project and product exhibits will feature dedicated stalls of the projects and products by women-led initiatives, related to environmental sustainability and climate action giving women a platform to accentuate their efforts.

The article writing competition, being arranged in collaboration with the GICC is aimed at stimulating thoughtful discourse on the intersectionality of gender and climate resilience.

All voices of Pakistan have been invited to become part of its efforts to amplify the importance of Women in Climate Action by participating in an `Article Writing Competition’.

The last date for submission of the articles was February 29. The details of the event can be accessed through the website: gicc.nust.edu.pk