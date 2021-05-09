UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nutrition Support Provided To Some 2,769 Health Sites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Nutrition support provided to some 2,769 health sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :A total of 2,769 United Nation Childern's Fund (UNICEF) supported health sites had provided country wide nutrition services in response to covid-19 pandemic during the year 2020.

From out of 2,769 health sites 1,710 provided services in Punjab, 7,74 in Sindh, 122 in KP and 163 in Balochistan.

A total of 161,702 SAM children including some 86,511 girls and 75,191 boys, which was 58 per cent of the target have been admitted for Severe Acute malnutrition (SAM) treatment provided to 29,856 in KP; 27,421 in Baluchistan, 43,697 in Punjab and 60,728 in Sindh.

With UNICEF's support, Inter-Personal Communication (IPC) on IYCF practices in the COVID-19 context through Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and other community-based networks reached 1,575,665 pregnant and lactating women (142 per cent of target) in 2020 (Punjab 1,168,101, Balochistan 95,545, KP 106,330 and Sindh 205,989). InSindh UNICEF with its partner Shifa Foundation established 10 mobile Nutrition teams to reach 650 hard to reachvillages in drought affected district Tharparker allowing 2,102 children to be enrolled for SAM treatment.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Mobile Drought Women 2020

Recent Stories

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

5 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

5 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

14 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.