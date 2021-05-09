Nutrition support provided to some 2,769 health sites

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :A total of 2,769 United Nation Childern's Fund (UNICEF) supported health sites had provided country wide nutrition services in response to covid-19 pandemic during the year 2020.

From out of 2,769 health sites 1,710 provided services in Punjab, 7,74 in Sindh, 122 in KP and 163 in Balochistan.

A total of 161,702 SAM children including some 86,511 girls and 75,191 boys, which was 58 per cent of the target have been admitted for Severe Acute malnutrition (SAM) treatment provided to 29,856 in KP; 27,421 in Baluchistan, 43,697 in Punjab and 60,728 in Sindh.

With UNICEF's support, Inter-Personal Communication (IPC) on IYCF practices in the COVID-19 context through Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and other community-based networks reached 1,575,665 pregnant and lactating women (142 per cent of target) in 2020 (Punjab 1,168,101, Balochistan 95,545, KP 106,330 and Sindh 205,989). InSindh UNICEF with its partner Shifa Foundation established 10 mobile Nutrition teams to reach 650 hard to reachvillages in drought affected district Tharparker allowing 2,102 children to be enrolled for SAM treatment.