Open Menu

Oath Taking Ceremony Held At SCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Oath taking ceremony held at SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) An oath taking ceremony was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry

(SCCI) under the auspices of Al-Raziq Trust , a charitable organization.

Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani participated

in the ceremony as special guests.

Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh said Chairperson Al-Raziq Trust Amina Ahmed

and other members had been rendering services for welfare of the masses since

many years.

He said main objective of the organization was to encourage women to participate in

business activities, provide them with business skills and support them in finding jobs

besides providing treatment facilities to children suffering from Thalassemia and other

welfare and social objectives.

The event was attended by Secretary General Al Raziq Trust Khadija, Co-Founder Khawaja

Abdul Moeed, President Usman Ghaman, Director Noman Ali, Abu Bakar Amjad, Ammar Ahmed,

Aizaz Murad and Saima and others.

Related Topics

Business Sialkot Chamber Women Commerce Event From Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air ..

Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air taxi service across UAE

19 minutes ago
 government should ensure the price of cotton to at ..

Government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised ..

53 minutes ago
 vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan wit ..

Vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan with Innovative Smart Aura Light ..

1 hour ago
 KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

1 hour ago
 GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

15 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

15 hours ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

15 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan