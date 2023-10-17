Oath taking ceremony held at SCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) An oath taking ceremony was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry

(SCCI) under the auspices of Al-Raziq Trust , a charitable organization.

Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani participated

in the ceremony as special guests.

Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh said Chairperson Al-Raziq Trust Amina Ahmed

and other members had been rendering services for welfare of the masses since

many years.

He said main objective of the organization was to encourage women to participate in

business activities, provide them with business skills and support them in finding jobs

besides providing treatment facilities to children suffering from Thalassemia and other

welfare and social objectives.

The event was attended by Secretary General Al Raziq Trust Khadija, Co-Founder Khawaja

Abdul Moeed, President Usman Ghaman, Director Noman Ali, Abu Bakar Amjad, Ammar Ahmed,

Aizaz Murad and Saima and others.