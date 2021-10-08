UrduPoint.com

Oath Taking Ceremony Of Newly-elected SAU Officers Association's Office Bearers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 11:56 PM

Oath taking ceremony of newly-elected SAU Officers Association's office bearers held

The newly-elected office bearers of Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Officers Association took oath at the swearing-in ceremony held in main auditorium of the university here on Friday

TANDOJAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The newly-elected office bearers of Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Officers Association took oath at the swearing-in ceremony held in main auditorium of the university here on Friday.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri who was the chief guest on the occasion administered oath from the newly elected office bearers including president Manzoor Hussain Lakhair, Vice President Shaukat Ali Saangi, General Secretary Nusrat Ali Chandio, Joint Secretary Muhammad Shahmeer Lochi, Treasurer Sheraz Ibrahim Qureshi, Press and Publicity Secretary Ejaz Ali Memon and executive committee members Anwar Hussain Khanzado, Muhammad Mithal Lund, Abdul Salam Chandio, Ghulam Mujtaba Surahio and Riaz Ahmed Soomro.

Dr Marri on the occasion said credibility of the institutions could only be improved through hard working of the officers and employees, therefore officers and employees should work with honesty and devotion.

He hoped that the day was not far when the SAU would be enlisted among prominent universities of the world.

He said universities of province were passing through financial constraints, however concerted efforts were being taken to resolve the issues of employees on priority basis.

The president of newly elected body Manzoor Hussain Lakhair, addressing the ceremony, said officers association had always worked for the welfare of the officers particularly the university and activities of the association was being restored after some time which was highly encouraging and genuine issues of employees would be resolved in coming days.

He eulogized the role of election committee who conducted transparent and fair election and thanked to all voter who cast votes.

General Secretary Nusrat Ali Chandio, presenting Sapasnaam, before the vice chancellor said due to financial crisis of the university, officers were facing hardship.

He emphasized upon vice chancellor to resolve genuine issues of employees including releasing installment of leave encashment unpaid since three years payment of the remaining time scale of the officers so that senior officers could benefit before retirement.

He also demanded to hold a syndicate meeting for promotion of the officers, besides holding House building loan meeting to give loan on seniority basis.

He demanded payment of gratuity, retirement ,shifting allowance and computer allowance to remaining officers while ex-cadre and computer operators to be promoted according to notification.

Later, the chief guest and guests were presented traditional gifts of Ajrak. Deans of different faculties of the University Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr Ejaz Ahmed hoharo, Advisor to Vice Chancellor Dr Abdullah Aaarejo, Registrar Ghulam Mohyddin Qureshi, Dr Ghayas uddin Shah, Principal Kairpur College of Agriculture engineering and Technology Khairpur Mirs Dr Muhammad Ibraheem Keerio, Principal ZA Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri Dr Allah Wadhayo Gandaahi, Director Finance Aneel Kumar, Director Project Riaz Hussain Soomro, Director Admission Ahmed Khan Mangi, Opposition leader Officers association Manzoor Hussain Magsi, Member Syndicate Committee Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, Chief Accountant Taimoor Qazi and officers of SAU Tando jam, Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur Agricultural College Khairpur and Sub campus Umer Kot largely attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Loan World Technology Agriculture Khairpur Dokri All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in A ..

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despi ..

Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despite human rights fears

15 minutes ago
 Biden signs law supporting mystery 'Havana Syndrom ..

Biden signs law supporting mystery 'Havana Syndrome' victims

15 minutes ago
 IMF approves fourth round of debt relief for poor ..

IMF approves fourth round of debt relief for poor countries

15 minutes ago
 National Resilience Day observed in Gilgit by UNDP ..

National Resilience Day observed in Gilgit by UNDP's GLOF-II project

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.