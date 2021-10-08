(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANDOJAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The newly-elected office bearers of Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Officers Association took oath at the swearing-in ceremony held in main auditorium of the university here on Friday.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri who was the chief guest on the occasion administered oath from the newly elected office bearers including president Manzoor Hussain Lakhair, Vice President Shaukat Ali Saangi, General Secretary Nusrat Ali Chandio, Joint Secretary Muhammad Shahmeer Lochi, Treasurer Sheraz Ibrahim Qureshi, Press and Publicity Secretary Ejaz Ali Memon and executive committee members Anwar Hussain Khanzado, Muhammad Mithal Lund, Abdul Salam Chandio, Ghulam Mujtaba Surahio and Riaz Ahmed Soomro.

Dr Marri on the occasion said credibility of the institutions could only be improved through hard working of the officers and employees, therefore officers and employees should work with honesty and devotion.

He hoped that the day was not far when the SAU would be enlisted among prominent universities of the world.

He said universities of province were passing through financial constraints, however concerted efforts were being taken to resolve the issues of employees on priority basis.

The president of newly elected body Manzoor Hussain Lakhair, addressing the ceremony, said officers association had always worked for the welfare of the officers particularly the university and activities of the association was being restored after some time which was highly encouraging and genuine issues of employees would be resolved in coming days.

He eulogized the role of election committee who conducted transparent and fair election and thanked to all voter who cast votes.

General Secretary Nusrat Ali Chandio, presenting Sapasnaam, before the vice chancellor said due to financial crisis of the university, officers were facing hardship.

He emphasized upon vice chancellor to resolve genuine issues of employees including releasing installment of leave encashment unpaid since three years payment of the remaining time scale of the officers so that senior officers could benefit before retirement.

He also demanded to hold a syndicate meeting for promotion of the officers, besides holding House building loan meeting to give loan on seniority basis.

He demanded payment of gratuity, retirement ,shifting allowance and computer allowance to remaining officers while ex-cadre and computer operators to be promoted according to notification.

Later, the chief guest and guests were presented traditional gifts of Ajrak. Deans of different faculties of the University Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr Ejaz Ahmed hoharo, Advisor to Vice Chancellor Dr Abdullah Aaarejo, Registrar Ghulam Mohyddin Qureshi, Dr Ghayas uddin Shah, Principal Kairpur College of Agriculture engineering and Technology Khairpur Mirs Dr Muhammad Ibraheem Keerio, Principal ZA Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri Dr Allah Wadhayo Gandaahi, Director Finance Aneel Kumar, Director Project Riaz Hussain Soomro, Director Admission Ahmed Khan Mangi, Opposition leader Officers association Manzoor Hussain Magsi, Member Syndicate Committee Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, Chief Accountant Taimoor Qazi and officers of SAU Tando jam, Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur Agricultural College Khairpur and Sub campus Umer Kot largely attended the ceremony.