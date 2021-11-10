OBGYNs suggest involving wider clinical community in post-pregnancy family planning for achieving CP rates

Leading obstetricians and gynecologists, policy-makers, and members of the academia gathered to discuss the Road Map to Family Planning 2030 at a discussion programme organized by the Sindh Reproductive and Genetic Health Centre-Jinnah Sindh Medical University, with Costed Implementation Plan (CIP) Sindh and Pathfinder International here at local hotel on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Leading obstetricians and gynecologists, policy-makers, and members of the academia gathered to discuss the Road Map to Family Planning 2030 at a discussion programme organized by the Sindh Reproductive and Genetic Health Centre-Jinnah Sindh Medical University, with Costed Implementation Plan (CIP) Sindh and Pathfinder International here at local hotel on Wednesday.

Road Map 2030 Family Planning aimed at achieving targets of Population Planning and Policy, and boosting contraceptive prevalence (CP) by up to 50 per cent by 2030.

Addressing the audience, Acting Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Shahid Rasul lauded the initiative by Dr Nighat Shah and proclaimed that lack of Family Planning and contraceptive awareness is leading us towards population emergency.

The panel discussion on the responsibilities of OBGYNs was moderated by Dr Shershah Syed.

The panelists stressed on collaboration between the public/private/academic general practitioners and stakeholders to accomplish family planning objectives, along with modern-day contraceptive awareness amongst females. Comprehensive approach involving paediatricians, family physicians, and nurses was stressed for effective counselling of couples regarding reproductive health.

The panelists included Chairperson Ziauddin Hospital Dr Rubina Hussain, Dr Lumaan Sheikh, Chairperson OBGYN Agha Khan University Hospital, Dr Azra Ahsan Vice President (NCMNH), Pro Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Dr Nusrat Shah, Dr Sarah Qazi professor Civil Hospital Karachi and Prof Haleema Yasmin from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Dr Nighat Shah, Director SRGHC-JSMU, moderated the second panel discussion. Panelists included Professor Lubna Ansari Baig, Chairperson APPNA Institute of Public Health AIPH-JSMU, Dr Syed Aziz Rab CEO Greenstar Social Marketing, Dr Tabinda Sarosh Country Director Pathfinder International, Dr Yasmeen Sabih Qazi Senior Advocacy Advisor Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr Rehan Baloch Secretary PWD, Government of Sindh, Dr Talib Lashari Technical Advisor.

"We should target our Youth, incorporate use of technology and create health literacy strategic programme for enhancing awareness amongst the upcoming generations', said Professor Lubna Ansari Baig, Chairperson APPNA Institute of Public Health AIPH-JSMU Highlighting the reinforcement of stereotypical societal norms, Dr Yasmeen Sabih Qazi, Senior Advocacy Advisor Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said that, 'As policy-makers, it is our institutional responsibility to bust myths surrounding the side-effects of IUCDs and usage of modern-day contraceptives and create awareness a part of our service delivery structure.' An interactive discourse between experts and audience, highlighted need for a comprehensive introspection in creating contraceptive-awareness, IUCDs to Post-Pregnancy Family Planning structure.

Responding to a question, Dr Shaheen Zafar Director SIRM underlined that doctors should speak to their patients, and prevent malnourishment in women and children.

"The CIP moved towards consolidated reforms, after 2017 consensus and planned six strategic objectives, including integrated implementation plans, tapping far-fetched Urban slums, meeting the unmet needs with commodities available on provincial and district level" shared Dr Talib Lashari, Technical Advisor CIP.

The seminar was attended by around 100 obstetricians, gynecologists and public health experts.