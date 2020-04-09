Occupied Kashmir doctors go on strike against misbehaviour of DC Bandipora

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 09 (APP):Doctors in Bandipura town in Indian held Kashmir Thursday went on indefinite strike after DC Bandipura Shahbaz Mirza allegedly resort to misbehave with a doctor who allowed three persons to walk home after completing fourteen days of quarantine period.

Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner Bandipura refuted allegations and said the issue has been twisted and went "out of proportion", says a report reaching here from across the line of control.

Talking to media, a doctor in Srinagar said several medicos expressed resentment over the alleged misbehaving of the DC, who according to doctors abused one of their colleagues, Dr Nisar.

They said the medical experts and other health workers are working day and night to deal Covid-19 patients but in wake of spike in positive cases, the medical staff working in block are not receiving cooperation from the local district administration, the report said.

They said yesterday Dr Nisar who is in-charge of quarantine centre established in Block Hajin, Bandipura town, discharged three persons after completing fourteen days of quarantine period and other medical protocol but when it came to the notice of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora he dialed Dr Nisar and misbehaved and abused him for no fault.

They questioned if there existed any fault by medical staff, DC should have approached his subordinate for dealing the issue but instead he dialed Dr Nisar and abused him which is highly condemnable act on part of the administration.

Doctors said they have decided to go on strike to protest this highhandedness of the official of the district administration but clarified we are ready to sacrifice our lives too for the sake of our people whenever need arises.

The DC told media that the issue went off "out of proportion". He said the work of medical staff at this juncture is recognized and highly praiseworthy.

He said in current circumstances, such issues are being floated out of context but instead of giving space to disparities, we all should fight together against Covid-19 pandemic. He added that all the three discharged persons have been brought back for keeping them into further quarantine.

He said, "District administration is at the back of doctors and salute the services rendered by medicos in current situation", the report added.