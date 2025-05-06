Officers from PAS visit Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service's 52nd Common visited Bahawalpur

for a study tour.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen briefed the officers about historical and geographical significance

of Bahawalpur Division.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq, and Faculty Member Incharge Dr Faisal Zahoor were

also present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner provided the delegation with information regarding the performance of Bahawalpur Division in education, health, agriculture, livestock, industry, local government, municipal committee, tourism, arts and crafts, and other sectors, and answered their questions.