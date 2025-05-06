Open Menu

Officers From PAS Visit Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Officers from PAS visit Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service's 52nd Common visited Bahawalpur

for a study tour.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen briefed the officers about historical and geographical significance

of Bahawalpur Division.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq, and Faculty Member Incharge Dr Faisal Zahoor were

also present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner provided the delegation with information regarding the performance of Bahawalpur Division in education, health, agriculture, livestock, industry, local government, municipal committee, tourism, arts and crafts, and other sectors, and answered their questions.

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

1 hour ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

1 hour ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

2 hours ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

2 hours ago
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

2 hours ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

4 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

8 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan