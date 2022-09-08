UrduPoint.com

OGRA For Maintaining Safety Standards In LPG Usage

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 07:44 PM

OGRA for maintaining safety standards in LPG usage

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday underlined the need for maintaining the safety stands while using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), especially in multi-story buildings and industrial units to avoid any untoward incident

According to spokesman, it also asked the general public to report, if they found any illegal and unsafe usage of the commodity, to OGRA, district authorities and the department of explosives to discourage such practices and ensure public safety at large.

"The general public was advised to join hands with OGRA to keep an eye on illegal activities, discourage such activities and report the same to relevant authorities for ensuring public safety," said spokesman of OGRA.

Moreover, all the concerned were advised to acquire the requisite license from the Department of Explosives, Ministry of Energy prior to self-use of LPG for industrial/ domestic/commercial purposes, said the spokesman.

According to spokesman, OGRA in collaboration with Department of Explosives and Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) today inspected multi-story buildings in E-11 sector of Islamabad for ensuring safe self-use of LPG as domestic fuel.

During inspection, he said, it has been found that commercial LPG cylinders were randomly stacked in the basement of some commercial and residential buildings from where the LPG was being supplied/distributed to different floors through sub-standard rubber pipes having loose connections with poor quality, which can be fatal resulting-in the loss of precious lives and property.

"All the concerned were informed that the use of LPG in industries and other commercial and residential buildings (where the quantity of LPG exceeds the capacity of 100 water-liters) requires proper license on Form-P with approved lay-out plan from the Department of Explosives, Ministry of Energy under Petroleum Act-1934, Minerals and Industrial Safety Rules, 2010 subject to fulfillment of technical, legal and codal formalities by ensuring operational safety."

