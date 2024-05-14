Old Age Home, Vocational Centre to be established in Islamabad soon: Randhawa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa Tuesday said that an Old Age Home and Vocational Center in the Federal capital will be established soon.

Chairing a performance review meeting to assess the functioning of the Chief Commissioner's Office and its subordinate departments, he said that a mobile app and dashboard will be launched to monitor the daily performance of Assistant Commissioners and officers of the Islamabad food Authority.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Director Administration, Director Development & Finance, Director Agriculture, Director Labour, Director Women, and other officials attended the meeting.

Each officer provided an overview of their department's performance and ongoing projects to the Chief Commissioner.