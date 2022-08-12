Old man commits suicide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) ::An aged man ended his life by shooting himself with his rifle in Lasevor area, in Upper Chitral on Friday, police said.

According to details, a 70-year-old man identified as Niyab shot himself with his rifle for unknown reason in Barachin Lasevor area.

The area police registered a case and started investigation.

In Chitral the high ratio of suicides has created a thought provoking situation for the locals where poor mental health and domestic issues were among the leading causes of ending one's life.