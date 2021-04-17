UrduPoint.com
Old Man, His Sister Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:45 PM

Old man, his sister injured in roof collapse incident

An old man and his sister were injured in roof a collapse incident at Sonehra Bazaar Rang Mahal, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :An old man and his sister were injured in roof a collapse incident at Sonehra Bazaar Rang Mahal, here on Saturday.

Police said that the both were sitting in a room when its roof caved in.

As a result they were trapped under the debris.

On receiving information, Rescue teams reached the spot and started rescue operations. The rescuers pulled out the injured namely Rafiq (75) son of Bashir and Anwar Bibi (74) from the debris. They were given first-aid on the spot.

