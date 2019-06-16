UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Old Rivalries Claim Two Lives

Muhammad Irfan 6 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 03:10 PM

Old rivalries claim two lives

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Two persons were killed over old rivalries in separate incidents in nearby villages during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that Usman Iftikhar (31) of 52-GB had allegedlly committed an immoral act with his relative girl some times ago, due to which her brother Muzammal was angry.

In a fit of grudge, Muzammal with the abetment of others shot at and injured Usman.

The injured was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tarkhani police are looking into the matter after registering a case against the accused.

In another incident, Ehsan Wattoo of Chak No.75-RB Lohkay shot at and killed his rival Qasim (28) and injured to his employee Ahmad (20). The injured was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Khurarianwala police registered a case and started investigation.

