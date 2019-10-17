UrduPoint.com
Oman's Chief Of Staff Calls On CNS

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:25 PM

Oman's Chief of Staff calls on CNS

Chief of Staff of Sultan's Armed Forces of Oman, Lt General Ahmed bin Harith Al-Nabhani called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Chief of Staff of Sultan's Armed Forces of Oman, Lt General Ahmed bin Harith Al-Nabhani called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him the guard of honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada's Monument and was then introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.Lt General Ahmed bin Harith Al-Nabhani called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed. Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan's commitment and performance in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy's efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through participation in multinational Combined Maritime Force (CMF) and Pakistan Navy's independent initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).

Naval Chiefalso thanked Lt General Ahmad bin Harith Al-Nabhani for participation of Royal Navy of Omanin Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 in Pakistan.

The General appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing military interaction in diverse fields of training and other areas of defence collaboration.The visit of Chief of Staff of Sultan's Armed Forces of Oman shall greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and navies in particular.

