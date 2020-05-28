UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Omar Abdullah For Restoring 4G Internet Service In IOJ&K

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

Omar Abdullah for restoring 4G internet service in IOJ&K

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) : May 28 (APP):Lambasting Indian government for not restoring 4g internet service, Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) former puppet chief minister Omar Abdullah Thursday said the people of the occupied valley were being deprived of their basic rights including the 4G internet service.

He said no economic and development activities were being carried out and there was no democracy on the ground in the occupied state.

"The IOJ&K government admits to a worsening security environment. Ten months later the report card does not look impressive after August 5, 2019," Abdullah maintained.

According to a report, Omar Abdullah, who is currently in New Delhi on a private visit, was responding to media over the deteriorating situation in the occupied valley.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Internet Omar Abdullah Democracy Visit Jammu New Delhi 4G May August 2019 Media Government

Recent Stories

Cypriot Cabinet Approves Bill on EastMed Gas Pipel ..

4 minutes ago

Italian Statistics Institute Forecasts 400,000 Job ..

4 minutes ago

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

2 hours ago

Echo of Moscow Journalist, MediaZona Chief Editor ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus Expects EU to Notify Minsk on Ratification ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.4-2.4% Amid Growt ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.