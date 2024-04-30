Ombudsman Office Working To Address Public Complaints Following Approved Guidelines
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Advisor In charge of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Region Office Peshawar, Badshah Gul Tuesday said that the ombudsman office is working to address complaints according to their mandate while the responsibility of awarding punishment falls in the domain of other institutions that are working to facilitate people.
He was addressing a seminar that was held to aware students and the public about the mechanism being adopted by federal institutions and departments to address public complaints. He said that the ombudsman office disposing of complaints following approved guidelines and announcing punishments is beyond their mandate.
He said that people are benefiting from the ombudsman office which has also reduced the burden of various courts. He said that cases of irregularities and corruption against officials of the ombudsman office could be prosecuted in the Supreme Judicial Council.
Badshah Gul informed that the federal ombudsman office took action on 194099 complaints against public departments in 2023 which is 18 percent higher than 2022.
He said that the office received 49190 online complaints in 2023 and 22231 complaints through online apps.
He said that people can file review appeals against the decisions of the ombudsman office that are decided in 60 days while appeals against decisions of the ombudsman can be sent to the President of Pakistan. He said that the ombudsman office has directed public departments to establish pension cells and added that- a window desk has also been established at international airports of the country for expatriates following directives of the ombudsman.
Expressing views in the seminar, the federal ombudsman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bakhtiar Gul said that people can approach the office to get relief. He said that the ombudsman office is working transparently to assist and help complainants.
He also underlined the need for a more effective and coordinated mechanism like the ombudsman office that is working in a dedicated way for public assistance.
