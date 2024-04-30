Open Menu

Ombudsman Office’s Helpline Made Active

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Ombudsman office’s helpline made active

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Advisor to Ombudsman Punjab regional office Mubashar Shah said on Tuesday

that helpline-1050 at Ombudsman office was active to facilitate citizens for lodging

complaints.

He said that on the instruction of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan,

the complaints of people including students against departments were being redressed

speedily and the applicants were being provided speedy justice.

He asked the citizens to contact the Ombudsman office if their issues were not being

resolved locally by the offices concerned.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

7 minutes ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

15 minutes ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

46 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

3 hours ago
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

4 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

5 hours ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

6 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan