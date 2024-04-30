Ombudsman Office’s Helpline Made Active
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Advisor to Ombudsman Punjab regional office Mubashar Shah said on Tuesday
that helpline-1050 at Ombudsman office was active to facilitate citizens for lodging
complaints.
He said that on the instruction of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan,
the complaints of people including students against departments were being redressed
speedily and the applicants were being provided speedy justice.
He asked the citizens to contact the Ombudsman office if their issues were not being
resolved locally by the offices concerned.
