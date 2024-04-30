Ombudsman office’s helpline made active

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Advisor to Ombudsman Punjab regional office Mubashar Shah said on Tuesday

that helpline-1050 at Ombudsman office was active to facilitate citizens for lodging

complaints.

He said that on the instruction of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan,

the complaints of people including students against departments were being redressed

speedily and the applicants were being provided speedy justice.

He asked the citizens to contact the Ombudsman office if their issues were not being

resolved locally by the offices concerned.