Police Arrest 705 POs Wanted In Different Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 07:27 PM
The district police in ongoing operation against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net 705 outlaws this year including 78 most wanted
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The district police in ongoing operation against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net 705 outlaws this year including 78 most wanted.
According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani directed the police officers to make all-out efforts to arrest the POs wanted in different cases including heinous crimes.
The police while conducting raids in different areas rounded up 705 POs including 78 of A category and 627 of B category, he said and informed that the ongoing operation had been accelerated.
The spokesman said that other accused allegedly involved in different cases would also be rounded up.
Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated the performance of the police teams, he said adding that such elements would be punished according to law.
