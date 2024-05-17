Open Menu

UN Has Got Only 12% Of Funds Sought For War-wracked Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 07:26 PM

UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan

The United Nations warned on Friday that it had only received 12 percent of the $2.7 billion being sought for war-wracked Sudan, adding that "famine is closing in"

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The United Nations warned on Friday that it had only received 12 percent of the $2.7 billion being sought for war-wracked Sudan, adding that "famine is closing in".

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in Sudan since war broke out in April 2023 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The United Nations says more than 1.4 million people have fled the country.

"It is a catastrophically underfunded appeal," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told reporters.

"Without more resources coming in fast, humanitarian organisations won't be able to scale up in time to stave off famine and prevent further deprivation," he said.

"In Sudan, half of the population, 25 million people, need humanitarian aid. Famine is closing in. Diseases are closing in. The fighting is closing in on civilians, especially in Darfur."

The United Nations has expressed growing concern in recent days over reports of heavy fighting in densely populated areas as the RSF seeks control of El-Fasher, the last major city in the western Darfur region not under its control.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Died Sudan April National University Billion Million

Recent Stories

Students Councils to promote leadership skills amo ..

Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO

9 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential ..

Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential monsoon rains in Sanghar: DC

9 minutes ago
 IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers

IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers

9 minutes ago
 WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer ..

WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Vo ..

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship

27 minutes ago
 Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as ..

Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'

26 minutes ago
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to addr ..

Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..

27 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of ..

Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND

26 minutes ago
 Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work con ..

Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites

26 minutes ago
 Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to ..

Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption

37 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election

28 minutes ago
 KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices

KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World