Police Officers Hold ‘Khuli Kutcheri’ In Mosques To Resolve Public Complaints
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Police Officers on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, held open courts (Khuli Kutcheries) on Friday, in different mosques to resolve the public complaints
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Police Officers on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, held open courts (Khuli Kutcheries) on Friday, in different mosques to resolve the public complaints.
A large number of citizens visited the Khuli Kutcheres for resolution of their problems.
The Police officers including SDPOs and SHOs during Khuli Kutcheries, directed the officials concerned to resolve genuine complaints of the citizens without delay.
A police spokesman informed that CPO had warned the police officers of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the public particularly marked by the senior police officers within given time frame.
He said that all out efforts were being made to ensure service delivery and police officers on the instructions of the CPO were trying to resolve problems of the masses.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship
Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND
UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan
Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites
Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption
Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election
KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices
Police arrest golf world No.1 Scheffler outside PGA course
Torkham Border closed for pedestrians for three days
BZU driver's daughter qualifies CSS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'8 minutes ago
-
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education crisis10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND8 minutes ago
-
Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites8 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election11 minutes ago
-
Torkham Border closed for pedestrians for three days11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 705 POs wanted in different cases8 minutes ago
-
Pir Muhammad Shah takes charge as DIG Sukkur8 minutes ago
-
New SSP Sukkur takes his charge8 minutes ago
-
Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted8 minutes ago
-
Providing security to business community top priority: RPO8 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrested suspects, recovery stolen property8 minutes ago