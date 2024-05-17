Police officers hold ‘Khuli Kutcheri’ in mosques to resolve public complaints

Police Officers on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, held open courts (Khuli Kutcheries) on Friday, in different mosques to resolve the public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Police Officers on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, held open courts (Khuli Kutcheries) on Friday, in different mosques to resolve the public complaints.

A large number of citizens visited the Khuli Kutcheres for resolution of their problems.

The Police officers including SDPOs and SHOs during Khuli Kutcheries, directed the officials concerned to resolve genuine complaints of the citizens without delay.

A police spokesman informed that CPO had warned the police officers of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the public particularly marked by the senior police officers within given time frame.

He said that all out efforts were being made to ensure service delivery and police officers on the instructions of the CPO were trying to resolve problems of the masses.