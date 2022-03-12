To compete with the world, modern trends have to be adopted in dramas, says actress Sania Saeed

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a session on the topic of “Role of Women in Creative Media” on the last day of the 3rd 3rd Women's Conference in Karachi.

Sultana Siddiqui said that many times I am scared to face PEMRA, many times I have to face appearances. Today there are 21 dramas a week. When there are too many dramas, some of them will be good and some of them will be mediocre.

Yes, incidents of child abuse are broadcast on news channels. Such dramas are banned. Actress Sania Saeed said that it is necessary to talk about stereotypes for many conversations. She said that today there are five dramas, so the script is a bit like that; it takes time to write a good script, there is no tendency to write together in Pakistan, we have to adopt modern trends to compete with the world in dramas.

Bee Gul said that When we started, no one took it seriously. We started with TV Telefilm Festival. When we got the award for the first script, my mother said it was not good. I thought that getting the award is very easy.

Later It turned out that it was not so easy, I am not writing any fiction, the whole team had to be on one page, they tried to block my way, I did not stop, the series continued and came here. Sabiha Samar while talking said that if you are an engineer or a doctor, you get training.

People used to come from outside and give training in Pakistan Television. Film-making is a very serious profession.