Open Menu

One Dead, 11 Injured In High School Truck Collision

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

One Dead, 11 injured in High School Truck Collision

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A woman was killed and 11 passengers were injured in a traffic accident in Jand Tehsil of Attock on Thursday.

According to Rescue Sources, the incident occurred near Namal village in Jund tehsil when a high school truck carrying female students collided with a stationary Ford loader vehicle.

In the accident, a 70-year-old woman Zamurad Khan, a resident of Mari village, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The truck driver and 10 other women on board sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Rescue 1122 ambulances quickly arrived at the scene and shifted the deceased woman and five critically injured women to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Jund. The remaining six injured were rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver Vehicle Traffic Attock Jand Rescue 1122 Women Ford

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

32 minutes ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

32 minutes ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

42 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

44 minutes ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

2 hours ago
POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

15 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan