One Dead, 11 injured in High School Truck Collision

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A woman was killed and 11 passengers were injured in a traffic accident in Jand Tehsil of Attock on Thursday.

According to Rescue Sources, the incident occurred near Namal village in Jund tehsil when a high school truck carrying female students collided with a stationary Ford loader vehicle.

In the accident, a 70-year-old woman Zamurad Khan, a resident of Mari village, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The truck driver and 10 other women on board sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Rescue 1122 ambulances quickly arrived at the scene and shifted the deceased woman and five critically injured women to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Jund. The remaining six injured were rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle.

