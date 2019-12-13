One Dead, 13 Injured in Clashes at Pakistani University - Reports

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) One person has died and 13 more have been injured in a clash between two groups of students at the International Islamic University Islamabad in the Pakistani capital, media reported.

One group organized a book fair on campus on Thursday, which the other opposed.

The fighting broke out after two groups exchanged harsh words, Pakistan's Geo tv broadcaster reported, citing the police.

Meanwhile, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that students had used firearms. Later, some of them were brought to the medical institute with bullet wounds, with one later succumbing to their injuries there.

Straight after getting the information, the police, an anti-riot unit and a water cannon vehicle arrived at the scene to restore order.

