One dies, 99 more infected by dengue in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :One more person died of dengue virus as 99 new cases were reported in the province, said dengue updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

After the one more death, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 7 while active dengue cases are 1610. So far 5206 have been infected with dengue, out of which 3589 have been recovered. As many as 171 patients have been recovered during the last 24 hours.