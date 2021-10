One held for making fake Corona Vaccination Certificates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration Mardan Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly preparing fake Corona vaccination certificates and his diagnostic laboratory was sealed.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mardan, Saman Abbas conducted raids on various diagnostic laboratories.

During raids the Assistant Commissioner (AC) arrested a person namely Mohammad Zahir for allegedly preparing fake Corona vaccination certificates.

The accused was used to prepare fake Corona vaccination certificates and was charging Rs.5000/- for his illegal activity.