One Killed, 14 Injured In Car-bus Collision

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM

One person died and 14 others were injured as a passenger bus hit a speeding car near Chak No 4, Tharema-Khushab Road on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) One person died and 14 others were injured as a passenger bus hit a speeding car near Chak No 4, Tharema-Khushab Road on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that a passenger bus was heading to Mianwali from Sargodha and when it reached near Chak 4, it hit a car which resulted into the death of Ramazan, 40, s/o Muhammad Ashraf r/o Darya Khan, while 14 passengers were injured. They included Aziz Ullah s/o Nawaz( 85); Isra d/o Zaka Ullah 3 years;

M. Iqbal s/o Feroz khan 60 years; Abdul Sami s/o Abdul Latif 55 years; Nazeeran w/o Ghafoor Ahmad 50 years;

Bilal s/o Maqbool hussain 25 years; M.

Azeem s/o Usama 35 years; M. Zahoor s/o Noor khan 40 years; M. Akbar s/o M zaman 45 years; Abdul Ghafar s/o M. Ramzan 28 years; M. Adnan s/o M. Sultan 30 yeas; M. Ahsan s/o Nazar Hayat 18 years; M. Abid s/o Ali Khan 40 years; and Saif ullah s/o Habib Ullah 50 years.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot and shifted the injured passengers and the body to DHQ hospital Sargodha.

