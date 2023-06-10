One killed, 2 injured over resistance during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead and two others sustained injuries over resistance during different robbery incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 35-year-old Waqas of Gulshan-e-Rehman Colony was returning after performing his duty in a pipe manufacturing factory when two armed bandits intercepted him near Babar Chowk.

The robbers tried to snatch cash and other valuable items but Waqas produced resistance which enraged the outlaws and they opened fire.

As a result, Waqas received bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last amid intensive care treatment.

Meanwhile, the robbers also injured a motorcyclist Faisal Waheed and a pedestrian Ashfaq when they produced resistance during robberies near Khayaban Colony and Narwala Bungalow. Both injured were shifted to hospital where their condition was stated out of danger while the police was investigation to arrest the culprits, spokesman added.