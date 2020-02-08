One killed, 5 injured in gas blast in Islamabad

One person was killed and five other sustained injuries in gas leakage blast at a house in Karak early Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :One person was killed and five other sustained injuries in gas leakage blast at a house in Karak early Saturday morning.

A rescue official said the blast has demolished the house completely.

Rescue teams were immediately called to pull the people out from under the debris. Among the injured were also women and children.

They have been shifted to a hospital.

According to the doctor, three people were in critical condition.