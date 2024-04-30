One killed, 6 injured in cylinder blast in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) One person was killed and six others injured in a cylinder blast near Sindh Madressatul islam in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the blast occurred due to a gas leakage in the shop, leading to the collapse of its roof.

Rescue 1122 was currently conducting an operation to extract the body of a person from the debris.

The deceased has been identified as Zulfiqar, while among the injured are 35-year-old Rafiq, 50-year-old Nazir, and 35-year-old Isa.

Additionally, 23-year-old Aftab, 25-year-old Adnan, and 25-year-old Azad sustained injuries in the blast.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.