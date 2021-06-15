One killed, another injured as tractor trolley hits motorcycle

A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Tuesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :-:A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Tuesday.

According to police, two persons were riding a motorcycle at Kot Radha Kishan-Raiwind road when a loaded tractor trolley hit their two-wheeler near Ittefaq Mills.

As a result, Mateen died on the spot while Mukhtar Ali received serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the dead and injured to THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan.

Police were investigating.