One Killed, Another Injured In Different Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:03 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed while another sustained burn injures in different incidents here on Thursday.

According to police, a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw on Sheikhupura road near Chak 61.

Resultantly, 40-year-old Abid Hussain sustained serious injuries and died before getting any medical assistance.

In another incident, one Imran, resident of Sultan Nagar, received burn injuries after setting himself on fire over a domestic issue in the jurisdiction of Khurrianwala police.

Rescue 1122 immediately shifted the injured to the burn center ofAllied hospital for medical treatment.

