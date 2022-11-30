One killed, another injured in firing incident

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A man was killed while another got injured in a firing incident near Tank Adda in the limits of City Police Station on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, unidentified armed assailants riding on a motorcycle opened fire and shot dead one person here near Tank Adda while another person got injured.

The body and injured were shifted to nearby hospital by the medical team of Rescue 1122. The dead was identified as Usman Ali son of Muhammad Azam resident of Haibati Bahadri and the injured was identified as Niaz Muhammad.

After receiving information, the police team reached the site and started investigation.

According to initial reports, the reason behind the incident is old enmity. The City Police have registered the case and started an investigation.