One killed, five injured in two incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A person was killed whereas five others sustained injured in two incidents near here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Maqbool, 65, s/o Khushi Muhammad was attacked with sharp edged weapon by some unknown person near Marzipura bazar no 2 on Narrwala road.

The victim suffered severe injuries and died soon after. Police registered case against unknown accused.

As many as five persons were injured in rickshaw-car collision near 26 Adda,on Tandlianwala-Satiana road.

The injured included-- M. Ikram 30, Zawar Khan 28 , Taj 25, Hassan ,and Husnain .They were rushed to nearby hospital by Rescue 1122.