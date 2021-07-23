One killed in Gujrat firing

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :One person was allegedly killed in a firing incident that occurred near Shah Jehangir Road of Gujrat district, police reported on Friday.

According to details, a group of children had a clash with each other while playing in a street.

In order to settle the dispute among children, the elders intervened, but after exchange of harsh words, they opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, a son of local political leader Afzal died on the spot. The accused managed to flee from the incident. Police rushed to site and started investigation.

The police have also started searching for the accused, but they have not been arrested till the filling of this report.