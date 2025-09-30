One killed in Karachi firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Super Highway area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a person near Super Highway area of Karachi.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.

Police team also reached the spot and started search for the culprit behind this firing incident.