Open Menu

One Killed In Karachi Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 08:10 PM

One killed in Karachi firing

One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Super Highway area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Super Highway area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a person near Super Highway area of Karachi.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.

Police team also reached the spot and started search for the culprit behind this firing incident.

Recent Stories

Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; ..

Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘M ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's me ..

IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi

3 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 mill ..

ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations

3 minutes ago
 Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call

Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call

3 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi firing

One killed in Karachi firing

3 minutes ago
 Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs

Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs

3 minutes ago
QeA Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 6

QeA Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 6

2 minutes ago
 PCSIR organizes training workshop to promote value ..

PCSIR organizes training workshop to promote value addition of dairy products

5 minutes ago
 Outlets in AC shopping malls must integrate with F ..

Outlets in AC shopping malls must integrate with FBR's PoS system: RTO-1 Chief

5 minutes ago
 Sadiq Umrani condemns blast near Pishin Stop Quett ..

Sadiq Umrani condemns blast near Pishin Stop Quetta

5 minutes ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imaa ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chatha in c ..

6 minutes ago
 U.S Blasts “Heinous Terrorist Attack” in Quett ..

U.S Blasts “Heinous Terrorist Attack” in Quetta, Vows Unwavering Support for ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan