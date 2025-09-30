Sadiq Umrani condemns blast near Pishin Stop Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Senior Minister, Member of the Central Committee of the People's Party and Minister for Irrigation, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast near Pishin Stop Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Senior Minister, Member of the Central Committee of the People's Party and Minister for Irrigation, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast near Pishin Stop Quetta.

In a statement, the provincial minister said that terrorist elements are making unsuccessful attempts to disrupt the peace and order of the province through cowardly acts, in which they would never succeed.

He said that the security forces took timely action and killed four terrorists on the spot, saving the city and the people from further harm.

Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani said that the martyrdom of innocent people and others in the bomb blast is an irreparable loss and he deeply regrets this tragic incident.

He said that the brave people of Balochistan and the law enforcement agencies are determined to root out the scourge of terrorism, so in such difficult circumstances, we have to confront these destructive elements with determination and courage.

The Minister added that for more than two decades, the sacrifices made by the people and security forces in the war against terrorism, the day is not far when our country and the province would become a great center of peace and prosperity.

He said that the provincial government is making serious efforts to establish peace and order and suppress terrorist elements, the best results of which would start to be seen soon.

Sadiq Umrani expressed his sympathy to the families of all those martyred in the bomb blast and prayed that Allah Almighty may grant all the martyrs a high place in Paradise and grant patience to their survivors.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.