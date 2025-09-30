Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz and Chairman Mardan Board, Prof. Jhan Zeb inaugurates free WiFi service at Mardan Board

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz and Chairman Mardan Board, Prof. Jhan Zeb, formally inaugurated the Free WiFi service at Mardan Board

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz and Chairman Mardan Board, Prof. Jhan Zeb, formally inaugurated the Free WiFi service at Mardan Board.

Additional Secretary IT Shiraz Khan, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT board Dr. Akif and other senior officials were also present.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz said that the provincial government is committed to ensure that every public institution provides modern, transparent, and efficient services to the people.

He explained that the provision of Free WiFi at Mardan Board aims to facilitate students’ online admissions, enrollment and other academic activities.

He further noted government has also pledged to provide Free WiFi at all public places across the province to relieve citizens from the recurring disruptions and outages of mobile networks.

CM aide emphasized that the facility would also benefit students and researchers by creating new opportunities for education and research.

He stated that the government’s goal is to fully digitize all educational boards of the province. He said that introduction of Free WiFi and digitization initiatives at Mardan Board would serve as a model for other boards and districts of the province and help restore the trust of students, parents and teachers in the examination system.