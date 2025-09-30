Open Menu

QeA Trophy 2025-26 To Begin From October 6

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 30, 2025 | 08:10 PM

QeA Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 6

The 10-team Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is all set to begin in four cities - Abbottabad, Islamabad, Peshawar and Rawalpindi from Monday, 6 October as the domestic cricket season 2025-26 gets into full swing, the PCB announced today

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The 10-team Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is all set to begin in four cities - Abbottabad, Islamabad, Peshawar and Rawalpindi from Monday, 6 October as the domestic cricket season 2025-26 gets into full swing, the PCB announced today.

The four-day first-class tournament will be played on single-league round-robin format as a total of nine rounds have been penciled in from 6 October to 26 November, while the five-day final between the two top teams will take place from 29 November to 3 December.

The venues for the 46-match QeA Trophy are Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Shoaib Akhtar Stadium in Rawalpindi, Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar and Diamond and Marghzar Cricket Grounds in Islamabad. The venue for the final will be announced later.

Four of these venues except Peshawar also played host to the previous edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as well.

The participating teams are Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, FATA, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi Blues, Lahore Whites, Multan, Peshawar and Sialkot.

FATA, Faisalabad, Karachi Blues and Multan have qualified for the QeA Trophy after finishing with the most number of points in the recently concluded Hanif Mohammad Trophy.

In the first round, Sialkot – the defending champions of the tournament – will face Peshawar at the Imran Khan Stadium in a re-match of the previous edition’s final, which the former won by one wicket in a nerve-wrecking contest at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

The squads of each of the 10 teams will be announced in due course.

First round fixtures:

6-9 October

Abbottabad v Bahawalpur at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

Lahore Whites v Islamabad at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Peshawar v Sialkot at Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar

FATA v Multan at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad

Faisalabad v Karachi Blues at Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad.

Recent Stories

IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar

IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar

2 minutes ago
 Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; ..

Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘M ..

5 minutes ago
 IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's me ..

IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi

6 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 mill ..

ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations

6 minutes ago
 Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call

Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call

6 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi firing

One killed in Karachi firing

6 minutes ago
Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs

Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs

6 minutes ago
 Russian Embassyin Islamabad condemns terrorist att ..

Russian Embassyin Islamabad condemns terrorist attack in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Court extends physical remand of PTI social media ..

Court extends physical remand of PTI social media activist

2 minutes ago
 QeA Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 6

QeA Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 6

5 minutes ago
 10 % Motorway toll tax raised under annual mechani ..

10 % Motorway toll tax raised under annual mechanism: Senate told

2 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy, hot weather prevails in Lahore

Partly cloudy, hot weather prevails in Lahore

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports