Partly cloudy, hot weather prevails in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Partly cloudy and hot weather prevailed in the city on Tuesday, with the Met. Office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

Officials said moist currents from the Arabian Sea were entering southeastern Sindh, while a well-marked low-pressure system lay over the Gulf of Cambay (India) and was likely to move west-northwestward.

They predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the country, though lower and central Sindh could experience partly cloudy skies accompanied by rain, wind, and thunderstorms.

Rainfall was reported in several cities, including Sakrand, Padidan, Tando Jam, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Mirpur Khas. Turbat recorded the highest temperature at 44°C, while Lahore registered 34°C