Board Meeting Discuss Budget, Audit Of UADAs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The 11th board meeting of Urban Areas Development Authorities (UADAs) chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan discussed budgets of development authorities including Abbottabad, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Mansehra, Mardan, Swabi and Swat.
The meeting was attended by members of Provincial Assembly including Akbar Ayub Khan, Ihsanullah, Shafilullah, Zahidullah, Hamid-ur-Rehman , CM aide, Rangez Khan, Secretary Local Government Saqib Raza Aslam, Managing Director (MD) UADA Mukhtiar Ahmad and other concerned officials.
On this occasion, the Managing Director of the Urban Areas Development Authority also briefed the participants regarding staff shortages and other administrative issues.
The meeting discussed several important matters including audits of UADAs, financial and service regulations, employees’ plot quota, gratuity package and MD office budget.
It was told that according to Section 27, the accounts of UADAs are required to be audited under Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), however the process has not yet been completed. The meeting decided that a formal letter would be sent to the AGP through the department to ensure audits of each UADA’s accounts.
Addressing the meeting, the minister said that all UADAs would be made financially stable and strong. He directed all directors to completely avoid corruption and present a comprehensive business plan in the next subcommittee meeting.
